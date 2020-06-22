Boston Beer a top pick at Cowen as volume continues to shine
Jun. 22, 2020 8:05 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)SAMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cowen labels Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) its best SMICAP idea and says it is the firm's #2 stock pick overall.
- "SAM is well positioned to benefit from current market dynamics within U.S. alcohol. Through its Truly brand, the company has established itself as the clear number 2 player within hard seltzer, the fastest growing category in total beverage alcohol, while also commanding a market leading position in hard tea, another high growth category within FMBs," notes analyst Vivien Azer.
- "While outsized demand for Truly has resulted in the near-term need for third party manufacturing (putting pressure on gross margin), this is an FMB volume-driven story and Truly share gains today should pay dividends in the future as more capacity comes online," she adds.
- Cowen has an Outperform rating on SAM and price target of $650 even after the stock has crushed the returns of the broad market and peers this year.
- Shares of Boston Beer are up 1.06% premarket to $539.16.