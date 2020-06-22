Boston Beer a top pick at Cowen as volume continues to shine

  • Cowen labels Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) its best SMICAP idea and says it is the firm's #2 stock pick overall.
  • "SAM is well positioned to benefit from current market dynamics within U.S. alcohol. Through its Truly brand, the company has established itself as the clear number 2 player within hard seltzer, the fastest growing category in total beverage alcohol, while also commanding a market leading position in hard tea, another high growth category within FMBs," notes analyst Vivien Azer.
  • "While outsized demand for Truly has resulted in the near-term need for third party manufacturing (putting pressure on gross margin), this is an FMB volume-driven story and Truly share gains today should pay dividends in the future as more capacity comes online," she adds.
  • Cowen has an Outperform rating on SAM and price target of $650 even after the stock has crushed the returns of the broad market and peers this year.
  • Shares of Boston Beer are up 1.06% premarket to $539.16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.