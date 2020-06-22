Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says its borrowing base has been cut to $985M from $1.15B previously, following its semi-annual redetermination process.

As of May 31, the company says it had $121M of cash on hand and $650M drawn of the $985M borrowing base under its credit facility.

Separately, Talos agrees to buy 16 properties in its Gulf of Mexico Shelf core area from affiliates of Castex Energy 2005 for $6.5M in cash and ~4.95M common shares.

For the 12 months ended Mar. 31, the assets generated operating cash flow of $31.2M.