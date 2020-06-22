HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate HB-101 in patients receiving a transplanted kidney from a live donor.

Safety and tolerability were assessed in 51 CMV-negative patients prior to transplantation. Adverse events were observed in 15.7% (n=8) across both HB-101 and placebo arms, most considered mild.

30 CMV-negative patients were evaluated for CMV-neutralizing antibody titers to HB-101 on the day of transplantation. 19 received HB-101 and 11 received placebo. 100% (n=5/5) of those who received three doses of HB-101 mounted CMV-neutralizing antibodies compared to 21% (n=3/14) who received two doses.

Cellular immune responses to CMV on the day of transplantation were assessed in 25 CMV-negative patients. Results from T cell assays were available on seven, five who received HB-101 and two who received placebo. All three who receive three doses and one of two who received two doses mounted CMV-specific cellular immune responses.

Updated data should be available by year-end.