Trimble launches Hardware-as-a-Service
Jun. 22, 2020 8:17 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)TRMBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has launched a Hardware-as-a-Service option for its Transportation fleet mobility solutions with four bundles Premier, Professional, Flex and Base, each designed with easy-to-understand solutions and straightforward pricing, enabling fleets to purchase Trimble hardware and software solutions and upgrade without upfront capital investment.
- "We are committed to making it easier for carriers to better serve their customers, improve the safety and efficiency of their operations and, ultimately save money," said said Jon Passman, chief product and marketing officer. "We created these bundles to simplify the purchase process and take the complexity out of selecting the right solutions for a fleet's unique needs."