Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is higher in early trading after UBS is the latest firm to point to earnings upside as the largest retailer in the world continues to take more e-commerce market share.

Analyst Michael Lasser also sees potential for Walmart in healthcare and with the India business.

The firm hikes Walmart to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $135 (13% upside).

UBS joins a pretty crowded bull camp on Walmart.