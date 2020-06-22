Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) affiliate Ant Financial Services Group gets approval from China's top business and commerce regulator to change its name to Ant Technology Group in its business-registration records, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The rebranding comes after the fintech firm attracted increased scrutiny from regulators.

Ant was formed in 2014 after billionaire Jack Ma pulled Alipay payments network out of Alibaba and added a range of financial services to the unit. Ant was valued at $150B when it raised $14B from private investors in June 2018.

In recent years, attention from China's financial regulators constrained Ant's profits and growth plans. Ant was pressed to shrink the size of a money-market fund managed by an Ant unit after the fund became the world's largest.

Eventually, Ant let other money managers sell similar funds on its platform; the behemoth fund became considerably smaller after its investment yields declined.

Chinese regulatory have also ruled that Alipay and other third-party mobile networks must keep the bulk of customer funds in accounts at commercial banks and clear payment transaction through a government platform.

The company wants to be referred in English as "Ant Group Co.", a spokesman told the WSJ.

Previously: Ant Financial in running for Singapore banking license (Jan. 2)