Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Ms. Guilan Jiang, founder and chairwoman on behalf of herself and her extended family members who are shareholders of the company and Mr. Qijun Huang, an individual financial investor, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company at $2.18/share, in cash.

The consideration of $2.18/share, represents a premium of ~7% to the company's closing price on June 19, 2020, and a premium of ~22% to the volume-weighted average closing price of the company during the last 30 trading days.