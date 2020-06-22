Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on vaccine candidates for preventing pneumonia, RSV and meningitis.

20-valent pneumococcal vaccine (20vPnC): Two studies, NCT04382326 and NCT04379713, will assess a four-dose series in healthy infants. The former is aimed at determining immunologic non-inferiority to Prevnar 13.

RSV vaccine (RSVpreF): Study NCT04424316 is assessing the vaccine in infants born to immunized women.

Pentavalent meningococcal vaccine (MenABCWY): Study NCT04440163 is assessing the vaccine in adolescents and young adults aimed at determining non-inferiority to licensed vaccines.