ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) +2.2% pre-market after saying it completed its internal review process and filed formerly delinquent 2019 annual and quarterly reports.

The company says the review did not find any items that would require revision or restatement of its previously reported 2018 10-K annual report or Q1 2019 10-Q quarterly report.

ProPetro's internal investigation had uncovered material weaknesses in its financial controls, and the SEC has been looking into its financial disclosures and reporting.

The company continues to prepare its 10-Q report for the March 2020 quarter and will require additional time.