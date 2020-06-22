BMO Capital lifts its price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to $130 from $115 on a reset of FY22 earnings expectations, but still expects shares to lag.

Analyst Fadi Chamoun: "While the upcoming Q4/F20 results are likely to mark the worst of the COVID-19-led recession, structural challenges for Ground segment profitability, limited visibility into the Express segment self-help improvement opportunity, and weak cash flow and balance sheet render the risk/reward more balanced at current levels."

The firm keeps a Market Perform rating in place vs. the consensus Bullish rating on Wall Street.