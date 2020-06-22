Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) has entered into a preliminary, non-binding term sheet with Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), to develop, and potentially obtain FDA marketing approval of Orgenesis’ Ranpirnase for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ranpirnase, a broad spectrum anti-viral agent was recently acquired from Tamir Biotech.

Ranpirnase has already demonstrated a strong safety and tolerability profile in previous cancer/mesothelioma clinical trials and has indicated preclinical antiviral activity in viral diseases, such as cytomegalovirus, influenza, HIV, Ebola, and SARS.

The in vitro studies conducted by Leidos also demonstrated that Ranpirnase was significantly effective in killing the SARS CoV-2 virus – with an eight-fold average decrease in the number of plaque forming units when cultures with Ranpirnase were compared to the controls treated with a placebo.

Based on these initial pre-clinical results, a pre-IND meeting request to fast track Ranpirnase for the treatment of COVID has been submitted by Leidos.