Rekor Secures U.S. DOD contract
Jun. 22, 2020 9:07 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)REKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is awarded a $160K contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the purchase of licenses for its vehicle recognition software which will thereby lead to quick deployment to existing cameras and support national security efforts.
- Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor said that "This additional order from the DOD is another example of the increases in revenue being generated from our existing base of vehicle recognition customers, which is being accelerated by the continued success of our go-to-market strategy."