Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) receives June rent and loan payments consistent with April and May at 96% of amounts due.

Reaches agreements in principle to collect all amounts, with interest, deferred by certain operators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As expected, completes its £1.5B lease agreement with U.K.-based hospital operator Circle Health.

The 8.9% GAAP yield on MPW’s master lease to Circle Health became effective with the finalization of an amendment introducing a 2% minimum annual cash rent escalator to the full and extended terms of the agreement. MPW began to recognize the related additional straight-line rent on June 16.

MPW rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

