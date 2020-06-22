Citing "sharp" underperformance compared to its peers, B. Riely upgrades Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the target from $28 to $33.

With shares down more than 40% from a January high, analyst Craig Ellis says Ichor "seems poised for reversal."

Ellis says that gross margin and market share concerns are "overly discounted," while the Street overlooks "an expected margin upturn" and the potential long-term growth recovery.