Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) says it signed a non-binding precious metals purchase agreement with Caldas Gold (OTCPK:ALLXF) for the Marmato project in Colombia.

Under the proposed stream, Wheaton would pay $110M plus ongoing payments linked to the gold and silver price.

According to the streaming agreement, Wheaton agrees to purchase 6.5% of gold production and 100% of silver production until 190K oz. of gold and 2.15M oz. of silver have been delivered; the stream then would drop to 3.25% on gold production and 50% of the silver production for the life of mine.

In 2019, the Marmato mine (upper zone) produced 25.75K gold oz. and 39.56K silver oz.; a pre-feasibility study is in process and expected to be completed in mid-2020.