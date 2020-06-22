Three banks to weather 'worst' conditions in recent history, Wells Fargo outlines

Bear-case scenarios for mid-cap banks were accelerated due to the economic impact from COVID-19, which means that it will be "tough" to see valuation expansion amid a lack of clarity in credit quality while the rate environment is the "worst in recent history," Well Fargo analysts led by Jared Shaw write.

Among the characteristics the analysts like in the current environment, strong dividends and "inexpensive" price/tangible book value multiples emerge.

Financials broadly are among the biggest underperformers in 2020 amid the economic weakness and falling interest rate environment. Only energy stocks have fared worse. Both sectors are down in the double digits for 2020, while technology has led and substantially outperformed.

The analysts still recommend Synovus (NYSE:SNV), First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC), while the expectation remains that 2Q will see broad net interest margin compression across the sector.

Among the bull/bear scenarios the bank has tracked, given the deteriorating macro picture, "unsurprisingly" the probability of "most" of the bull scenarios has been reduced, while "many" of the bearish scenarios have come to fruition.

A risk the analysts raise that has been little discussed recently, is of an incoming Democratic President. The odds of a Democrat winning are "likely higher today," they write, and with it, the odds that the tax cuts, of which the banking industry was "among the largest beneficiaries," will revert to 2016 levels.

EPS for the industry could be hit by 13% if the tax rates revert, and "back-of-the-envelope" math sees Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK), SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) as among the most exposed in their coverage at a "20% drawndown," while First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) may emerge "relatively unchanged."