Thinly traded micro cap Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) jumps 33% premarket on robust volume in reaction to preclinical data related to peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) candidates TH1902 and TH1904. The results were presented virtually at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

The PDCs target a protein called sortilin 1 (SORT1), highly expressed in cancer cells involved in a process called vasculogenic mimicry (VM) that is associated with tumor growth, resistance to treatment and poor prognoses in a range of aggressive cancers including ovarian and triple-negative breast.

Preclinical studies showed that both TH1902 and TH1904 strongly inhibit VM at very low doses. By comparison, chemo agents docetaxel and doxorubicin showed no effect at therapeutic doses.

In addition, no neutropenia was induced after six treatment cycles of TH1902. A single 15 mg/kg dose of docetaxel was sufficient to induce low levels of neutrophils.

The company plans to file an IND in the U.S. for a clinical trial evaluating TH1902 before year-end.