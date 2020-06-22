Carnival Cruise Line has extended its operational pause in North America through Sept. 30, 2020, due to public health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival is giving guests who wish to move their booking to a later date a rebooking offer that combines a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and either a $300 or $600 Onboard Credit (OBC) or the Guests have the option to receive a full refund. The process is fully automated so that guests can submit their preference online and they have until May 31, 2021 to make a selection.