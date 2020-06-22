Fiat +4% as government loan finalization nears
Jun. 22, 2020 9:15 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) trades higher as Italy closes in on approving a €6.3B financing package for the automaker.
- Sources indicate the three-year facility loan would be disbursed by retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which has already authorized it pending some government guarantees.
- Of note for investors, the lending bank has said the freeze on Fiat dividends until December 31 could be extended for the duration of FCA's loan if it is responsible for any delays in industrial projects which are part of its commitments.
- Shares of Fiat are up 4.31% premarket to $9.67. The stock hasn't traded over $10 for two weeks.