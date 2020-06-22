Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) surges 10% in premarket trading after disclosing that it expects its portfolio to be fully operational before the end of the month, with the exception of Philadelphia's Fashion District, which is expected to open before the Fourth of July.

PEI has ongoing operations at all of its properties through a combination of new initiatives including expanded al fresco dining, Mall2Go contactless pick up as well as fully operational properties.

Average non-anchor occupancy at its opened portfolio is more than 85% and many tenants are reporting sales exceeding expectations, PEI said.

Capital City Mall and Dartmouth Mall achieved more than 85% occupancy in first week of reopening. Traffic at Patrick Henry Mall is up to 99% of year-ago average weekly traffic; Woodland Mall traffic jumped 69% W/W.

Compare PEI stock performance with the S&P 500 over the past six months: