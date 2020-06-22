Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) announces that 36 subjects have been enrolled in the phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex (Controlled IL-12) in combination with Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) for the treatment of recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (rGBM) in adults.

Subjects were enrolled from seven hospitals specializing in the treatment of brain cancers across the U.S.

The primary endpoints of the study are safety and efficacy. Trial investigators may enroll additional patients currently in screening.

Ziopharm and Regeneron entered into a clinical supply agreement in November 2018, to evaluate combination therapy of prior's Controlled IL-12 with latter's PD-1 antibody cemiplimab to treat patients with rGBM.