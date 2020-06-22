Tenaris upped to Buy from Sell at Goldman as shale rebound seen

  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS+2.6% pre-market after Goldman Sachs double upgrades shares to Buy from Sell, saying the decline in U.S. onshore oil rigs is nearing a trough.
  • Goldman says pipemaker Tenaris is most exposed to shale within its European coverage and has strong, net cash balance sheets which are expected to strengthen during the downturn this year as working capital unwinds.
  • TS's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.
