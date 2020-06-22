KBW analyst Michael Brown starts coverage of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) with an Outperform rating, saying its transformation in recent years yields a simpler franchise with "a clearer path to a more stable earnings profile and double-digit returns."

Sets $18.00 price target; implies upside potential of 22%.

Notes management's commitment to winding down non-core private investments and focusing growth on capital-light advisory business.

Sees potential EPS upside "should strength in equity capital markets ("ECM") and brokerage continue above our cautiously optimistic expectations."

Also expects more share repurchases after cashing out of its stake in Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Brown's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral.