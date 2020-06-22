DraftKings +3% after Jefferies calls out long-term potential

  • Jefferies calls DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) one of best positioned companies to capitalize on the potentially decades-long growth of digital/sports wagering in the U.S.
  • Importantly, analyst David Katz notes that the political disposition toward expansion of sports betting and iGaming is increasingly favorable and the demand from consumers is strong.
  • Katz and team see sports betting in the U.S. reaching $19B by 2023 to 2025, which could mean the costly early market share positioning by DraftKings ends up being worthwhile.
  • "With patience, we expect a pivot toward profits, cash flow. The arc toward success for DKNG is longer than other names in our coverage and investors are buying a gradually evolving story. Therefore, measurements of success in the near term should be focused on top-line metrics and capital deployment with the gating factor being regulatory approvals," notes Katz.
  • The Jefferies model calls for EBITDA and cash flow profitability out of DraftKings by 2023.
  • The firm starts off coverage on DKNG with a Buy rating and price target of $55, which is well above the all-time high of $44.79.
  • Shares of DraftKings are up 2.80% in early trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.