DraftKings +3% after Jefferies calls out long-term potential
Jun. 22, 2020 9:32 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Jefferies calls DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) one of best positioned companies to capitalize on the potentially decades-long growth of digital/sports wagering in the U.S.
- Importantly, analyst David Katz notes that the political disposition toward expansion of sports betting and iGaming is increasingly favorable and the demand from consumers is strong.
- Katz and team see sports betting in the U.S. reaching $19B by 2023 to 2025, which could mean the costly early market share positioning by DraftKings ends up being worthwhile.
- "With patience, we expect a pivot toward profits, cash flow. The arc toward success for DKNG is longer than other names in our coverage and investors are buying a gradually evolving story. Therefore, measurements of success in the near term should be focused on top-line metrics and capital deployment with the gating factor being regulatory approvals," notes Katz.
- The Jefferies model calls for EBITDA and cash flow profitability out of DraftKings by 2023.
- The firm starts off coverage on DKNG with a Buy rating and price target of $55, which is well above the all-time high of $44.79.
- Shares of DraftKings are up 2.80% in early trading.