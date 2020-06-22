My Size (MYSZ) received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application titled, "A system for and a method of measuring a path length using a handheld electronic device."

With this, the company now has three patents in the U.S. out of a total 9 issued/allowed patents worldwide and 12 patent applications pending.

With U.S. representing a large market for MySizeID, retail e-commerce revenues from apparel, footwear and accessories sales are estimated to grow ~89% to ~$194.4B in 2023 from 2019 levels.