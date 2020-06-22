GDS announces equity investment by Hillhouse and STT GDC

  • GDS Holdings (GDS +2.7%) announced, that Hillhouse Capital and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, have agreed to purchase a total of $505M of newly issued Class A ordinary shares at a price of $65/ADS, through a private placement.
  • Following the equity investment, Hillhouse’s ownership position in GDS will be ~3.9% and STT GDC will be ~34.2%.
  • The private placement represents ~5.1% of the Company’s total outstanding shares.
  • Hillhouse will subscribe $400M and STT GDC will subscribe $105M.
  • The proceeds will be used by GDS for its organic data center development, potential acquisition opportunities, and other general corporate purposes.
