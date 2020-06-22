GDS announces equity investment by Hillhouse and STT GDC
Jun. 22, 2020 9:43 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)GDSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GDS Holdings (GDS +2.7%) announced, that Hillhouse Capital and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, have agreed to purchase a total of $505M of newly issued Class A ordinary shares at a price of $65/ADS, through a private placement.
- Following the equity investment, Hillhouse’s ownership position in GDS will be ~3.9% and STT GDC will be ~34.2%.
- The private placement represents ~5.1% of the Company’s total outstanding shares.
- Hillhouse will subscribe $400M and STT GDC will subscribe $105M.
- The proceeds will be used by GDS for its organic data center development, potential acquisition opportunities, and other general corporate purposes.