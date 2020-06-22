Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (ALK -1.3% ) to issue $674,244,000 Class A Pass Through Certificates, Series 2020-1A, representing an interest in the assets of a pass through trust, which will hold certain equipment notes to be issued by the Issuers.

The Issuers will use the proceeds from the issuance of the equipment notes for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses relating to this offering.

The company foresees Q2 demand significantly below historic levels, and Q3 is also expected to be significantly adversely impacted.

If demand continues to improve, the company expects to moderate capacity cuts into July and August to approximately down 60% and down 50% from prior-year levels.

Cash burn in June 2020 is expected to be ~$150M, benefiting from continued improved demand and the effect of cost reduction efforts. The company remain focused on reducing monthly cash burn to zero by the end of 2020.

Expected June performance: Revenue passengers: ~650K - 850K; ASMs: down ~70%; RPMs: down 80% - 85%; Load factor: ~50% - 55%; Total revenue: down ~80%.

