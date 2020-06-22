Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT +3.4% ) has completed enrollment of its Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial evaluating roflumilast foam as a potential treatment for seborrheic dermatitis, a chronic or recurrent skin condition that causes red patches and persistent itch.

Topline data is expected in Q4. In addition, the Company has begun enrollment in a long-term safety study of roflumilast foam in patients with seborrheic dermatitis.

The primary endpoint of the trial is achievement of an Investigator Global Assessment Scale score of 'clear' or 'almost clear' plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline at week 8. This global assessment scale has five severity grades reported from 0-4 and defined as Clear (0), Almost Clear (1), Mild (2), Moderate (3), Severe (4).