Stifel hikes its price target on Peloton (PTON +5.0% ) to $62 from $55 as it remains confident on the long-term story.

"As we near the end of the June quarter, we are incrementally positive on Peloton’s current momentum and long-term opportunity as the leader in the rapidly growing connected fitness category. Shifting consumer behavior, gym closures / social contact avoidance, and steady demand from word-of-mouth have the potential to fuel multiple quarters of holiday-like demand in our view while also pulling forward the margin expansion path by two to three years in our expectations."

Stifel's price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $52.38.

Shares of PTON printed a new all-time high of $53.88 earlier in today's session.