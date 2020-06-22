MyoKardia (MYOK -0.8% ) announces positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating danicamtiv in stable heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction. The data were presented virtually at the European Society of Cardiology's Heart Failure Association Discoveries event.

Treatment for seven days showed that danicamtiv was generally well-tolerated and was associated with clinically meaningful improvements in left ventricular (LV) contractility, including statistically significant increases in LV stroke volume without impairing the heart's ability to relax and fill. It improved left atrial volume and function as well.

Phase 2 studies in patients with dilated cardiomyopathy with certain genetic mutations and patients with reduced systolic function and atrial fibrillation are next up.

Danicamtiv is an orally available small molecule activator of cardiac myosin, a protein that plays an essential role in heart muscle contraction.