Wall Street edging lower with new COVID cases eyed

Stocks are extending Friday’s losses in early trading as concerns about the economic reopening eventually eroded early gain in futures.
The S&P 500 is down 0.3%, the Dow is sliding 0.2% and the Nasdaq is off 0.2%.
South Korea says it is facing a second wave of COVID-19. And 24 U.S. states say they saw an increase in cases last week.
Healthcare is the only sector in the green. Utilities are bringing up the rear, down more than 3%.
Industrials are falling 1.3%, with airlines particularly weak again. American Airlines is off 3.6% after the carrier announced yesterday an offering of $3.5B in equity and notes. SkyWest is falling 2.7%.
Rates are sliding. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.676%, off 2.3 basis points. In commodities, WTI futures are up 0.3% at $39.94.