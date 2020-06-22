Wall Street edging lower with new COVID cases eyed

Stocks are extending Friday’s losses in early trading as concerns about the economic reopening eventually eroded early gain in futures.

The S&P 500 is down 0.3% , the Dow is sliding 0.2% and the Nasdaq is off 0.2% .

South Korea says it is facing a second wave of COVID-19. And 24 U.S. states say they saw an increase in cases last week.

Healthcare is the only sector in the green. Utilities are bringing up the rear, down more than 3% .

Industrials are falling 1.3% , with airlines particularly weak again. American Airlines is off 3.6% after the carrier announced yesterday an offering of $3.5B in equity and notes. SkyWest is falling 2.7% .