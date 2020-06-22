Wall Street paring losses with help from tech

Stocks are erasing early losses in morning trading, with technology stocks adding some support.
The S&P 500 is up 0.1%, the Dow is flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.4%.
Six of the 11 S&P sectors are in the green.
Information technology is rising 1%. Apple is gaining 1.5% as it gets ready to host its virtual developers conference.
Industrials are falling 0.2%, with airlines particularly weak again. American Airlines is off 5% after the carrier announced yesterday an offering of $3.5B in equity and notes.
Rates are sliding. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.681%, off 1.8 basis points. In commodities, WTI futures are up 0.45% at $40.01 per barrel.