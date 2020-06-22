The U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear a challenge to Pres. Trump's tariffs on imported steel (NYSEARCA:SLX) brought by an industry group that had argued that a key part of the law violates the Constitution, upholding a February Appeals Court ruling in favor of the administration.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% tariffs on imported aluminum in March 2018, and the American Institute for International Steel filed suit in June 2018 arguing that Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which allows presidents to impose tariffs based on national security concerns, is unconstitutional.