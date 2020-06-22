The time may be right for that "long waited" acquisition of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), Citron Research tweeted, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a logical acquirer.

The speaker specialist is leader in the "stay at home" economy, Citron says, given that it is at the center of the "connected home. The co. is "dominating" home audio with products "sold out" everywhere.

Sonos shares are outperforming, up 7% in the first half hour of trade.

The enterprise value, at $1 billion, is "much smaller" than other stocks that retail traders are favoring, even as it beats Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple at their own game in home speakers.

Citron expects a blowout quarter for the name.