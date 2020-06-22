Existing home sales continue to slump in May

May Existing Home Sales: -9.7% to 3.91M vs. 4.12M consensus, 4.33M previous.

Marks three straight months of declining sales as a result of COVID-19.

Each of the four major regions dipped on M/M and Y/Y basis with the Northeast experiencing the greatest M/M drop.

"Relatively better performance of single-family homes in relation to multifamily condominium properties clearly suggest migration from the city centers to the suburbs," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

“Although the real estate industry faced some very challenging circumstances over the last several months, we’re seeing signs of improvement and growth, and I’m hopeful the worst is behind us,” said NAR President Vince Malta.