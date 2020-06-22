Contango Oil & Gas (MCF -3.5% ) reports wider Q1 net loss of $105.3M, impacted by $145.9M impairments, compared to net loss of $8.6M in last year quarter.

Although Will Energy and White Star properties acquisition boosted revenues by ~147% to ~$35M, despite a 23% decline in average prices to $20.1/boe.

Production increased 216% to 18.9 Mboe/day; White Star and Will Energy contributed 14Mboe/day.

Adjusted EBITDAX reached ~$14.1M,, compared to $5.4M in Q1 2019; recurring adjusted EBITDAX also increased to $14.9M, up from $6.2M in prior year quarter.

The company brought one well online in the Southern Delaware Basin, and commenced the drilling of a salt water disposal well in that same area.

Currently,the company has suspended any further plans for onshore drilling and completion operations in 2020 due to the low and volatile commodity price environment.

2020 capital expenditure budget is estimated at ~$16.4M, and says capital budget for remainder of 2020 will be very limited.

