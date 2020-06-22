Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) announces that the last participant has completed their final visit in its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead drug lenabasum in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

The primary endpoint is the rate of pulmonary exacerbation events through week 28.

Topline data should be available next quarter following the release of topline results from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged lenabasum is an oral synthetic endocannabinoid-mimetic that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. Activating CB2 triggers biochemical pathways that halt fibrosis and inflammation.