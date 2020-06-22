Barclays upgrades Marriott International (MAR -0.2% ) and Hilton Worldwide (HLT -1.1% ) to Overweight ratings from a prior position on both of Equal Weight.

"While Covid-19 remains a significant challenge in the near term, the worst for revenue per available room growth looks to be in the past and near-term demand trends in several segments have improved, giving companies a chance to reduce cash burn and emerge in a better-than-feared financial position post-crisis. We expect the industry to enter a new multi-year growth cycle beginning early 2021; the best time to invest in lodging stocks is usually ahead of the start of the cycle and in the early innings of the cycle."

The price target on Marriott goes to $105 (17% upside) from $92 and the PT on Hilton is lifted to $90 (20% upside) from $82.

Hilton and Marriott compared to peers.