Eni buys three Italian wind projects in decarbonization effort

  • Italy's Eni (E -0.2%) makes an initial wind investment in native country with the acquisition of three planned onshore wind farm projects for an undisclosed sum.
  • The company says it bought 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte and Wind Park Laterza from Asja Ambiente Italia through its Eni New Energy subsidiary.
  • Eni says the acquisition further advances its decarbonization process that aims for an 80% reduction of greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products.
