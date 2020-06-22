Discovery, Sky sign expanded distribution deal

Discovery (DISCA -3.7% ) and Sky (CMCSA -0.8% ) have a new long-term distribution deal that expands their relationship, extending into linear channels, video on demand, direct-to-consumer products and a deeper ad relationship.

Along with Discovery's linear networks, Sky will distribute current streaming services such as Motor Trend as well as future services.

And Sky Q and Eurosport will collaborate on new experiences across the UK and Ireland for the 2021 Olympics, to include UHD feeds and pop-up channels dedicated to specific sports/events.