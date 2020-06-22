Albemarle (ALB -3.5% ) tumbles after KeyBanc downgrades shares to Underweight from Sector Weight with a $60 price target, cut from $78, citing a more cautious outlook on lithium pricing.

"The environment in which ALB will need to recut its lithium contracts is increasingly unfavorable," as any lithium price recovery likely will be "capped by inventory, restart of idle capacity, and new capacity in 2020-22," KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov writes.

ALB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.