SEC can recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases, Supreme Court rules
Jun. 22, 2020 10:45 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In an 8-1 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover, through disgorgement, money that a company or person received via fraudulent means.
- Last year, the SEC obtained $3.2B in repayment of profits from people who were found to violate securities laws.
- "The Court holds today that a disgorgement award that does not exceed a wrongdoer’s net profits and is awarded for victims is equitable relief permissible" under federal law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote for the court.
- Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
- The decision answers a question that was left open in a 2017 Supreme Court decision — whether courts have the authority to order disgorgement of profits. The earlier ruling limited the SEC's ability to go after profits where alleged fraud had been occurring for years before charges were filed.
- Previously: Supreme Court questions SEC's ability to recoup billions (March 3)