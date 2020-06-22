Google (GOOG +0.4% , GOOGL +0.7% ) U.S. ad revenue is expected to decline this year, eMarketer says, for the first time since the firm started tracking the figures in 2008.

That's largely due to Google search's dependence on travel, pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel made up about 11% of search ad revenue last year, Needham's Laura Martin estimates, and Expedia has always been one of the biggest advertisers on Google search.

EMarketer expects Google's gross U.S. ad revenue will drop 4% this year, with net U.S. revenue dropping 5%.

Google has expanded overall ad revenue at double-digit rates almost every year of its existence, the WSJ notes, excepting the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009 (only 8% growth).

Along with Expedia pulling back, eMarketer notes another big spender, Amazon, has sharply pulled back its search spending as it struggled filling orders as the pandemic hit.