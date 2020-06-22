Southern Silver Exploration (OTCQB:SSVFF -3.3% ) plans to issue a minimum of 35M subscription receipts in a private placement at C$0.20 for gross proceeds of C$7M.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.25 during the first year, increasing to C$0.30 in year two and C$0.35 in year three.

Over allotment is expected to be additional C$3M of subscription receipts.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash payment for the transaction and for general working capital purposes.

Closing date on or about July 15, 2020.