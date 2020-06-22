BP's (BP +0.6% ) head of operations in Oman says the company is preparing for the launch of a natural gas project at the Ghazeer field to produce 500M cubic feet by the end of 2020, with installations 99% ready for the start of production.

Gas output from the company's giant Khazzan gas project now stands at 1B cf/day and will rise to 1.5B cf/day, while also producing 35K bbl/day of condensates which is set to double, BP says.

Investment in the Ghazeer project as of the end of Q1 totaled ~$9.3B out of a total estimated at $16B.