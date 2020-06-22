Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 2.4% after Berenberg restates itself firmly in the company's bull camp, reiterating its Buy rating.

The company remains among the best positioned to take advantage of the digital ad spending migration, which is following the ongoing secular trend of cord-cutting, Berenberg says.

It's tweaked its price target to $145, considering the recent development of TCL introducing Android TVs. That's not signaling a rupture of the Roku/TCL relationship, the firm says, but Roku will need to offer better economics that could ding platform margins.

That target implies 10% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on Roku, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.