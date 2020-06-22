Vireo Health International (OTCQX:VREOF +8.2% ) announced definitive agreement with Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) to divest equity in its subsidiary company, Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC, for total consideration of $37M.

Purchase price includes $16.3M in cash and $17M in future liabilities. The transaction also includes an 18-month option for Jushi to purchase equity in Vireo subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions, LLC, for an additional $5M in cash.

"This transaction secures Vireo's capital position for the foreseeable future and will enable us to comfortably execute our fiscal year 2020 operating strategy and begin generating positive cash flow in the first half of next year without requiring any additional capital infusions," said Kyle Kingsley Founder & CEO.