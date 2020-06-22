BeiGene (BGNE -1.2% ) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX +1.5% ) announce positive preclinical data on the combination of the former's RAF dimer inhibitor lifirafenib and the latter's MEK inhibitor mirdametinib, currently in Phase 1b/2 development for the treatment of advanced/refractory solid tumors harboring MAPK pathway mutations, including RAS. The results were presented virtually at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Across a panel of RAS-mutated cancer models, clinically relevant concentrations of the drugs showed potent and synergistic activity. In two xenograft models (tissue transplanted from one species to another) the combo showed synergy as measured by pharmacodynamic pathway inhibition and tumor regression.

The dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1b/2 trial should be completed by year-end. Dose-expansion cohorts, including patients with KRAS-positive non-small cell lung cancer and KRAS-positive endometrial cancer, will follow. Preliminary data should be presented at a medical conference in 2021.