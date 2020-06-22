Credit Suisse has moved to delist and suspend further issuance of a series of ETNs that deal with volatility, gold and silver, to "better align its product suite" with "broader strategic growth plans."

Further issuance of the NYSE ETNs will be suspended effective June 22, while the Nasdaq ETNs further issuance will be suspended effective July 3. NYSE ETNs may trade up to July 10, Nasdaq up to July 2, and will remain outstanding following that period with the potential to trade over-the-counter.

The list includes VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX short-term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX), which is the "first time ever" that a $1B ETP, or exchange traded product, was delisted and the first time ever that the top performing ETP of the year was delisted, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas. TVIX was up over 200%.

Other delisted ETNs include: (NASDAQ:UGLD), (NASDAQ:USLV), (NASDAQ:DGLD), (NASDAQ:DSLV), (NYSEARCA:UGAZ), (NYSEARCA:DGAZ), (NASDAQ:ZIV) and (VIXX).

Source: Press Release