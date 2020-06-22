Aridis Pharmaceuticals's (ARDS -3.0% ) AR-501 aerosols demonstrated to be well tolerated, with no serious adverse events, in phase 1 portion of Phase1/2a trial.

AR-501, an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate is under development for chronic lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis ("CF"), as a once-per-week dosing for self administration.

Transient incremental changes in airflow as measured by spirometry were observed in both AR-501 and placebo recipients that were not dose related.

All adverse events were Grade 1 or Grade 2, and mostly respiratory that were balanced between AR-501 and placebo recipients.

AR-501 Phase 2a received recommendations from Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") and Safety Monitoring Committee ("SMC"), to proceed at all doses in adult subjects with CF.

Phase 2a results are expected in 2H 2021.